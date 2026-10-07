Saugatuck cross teams win jamboree

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BRIDGMAN—The Saugatuck cross country teams picked up their second conference jamboree wins of the season Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Lake Township Park in Bridgman.

Saugatuck’s girls turned in the more dominant of the two victories, scoring 49 points to finish 53 points ahead of runner-up Gobles. The Trailblazer boys scored 59 points to beat Holland Black River by 12.

Three top-10 finishes helped the Saugatuck girls build a comfortable margin over the rest of the field.

Senior Lyvia Curtis led the way by placing fourth in 19:48.9, while sophomore Ellyse Heyser was sixth at 19:58.1.

Freshman Elina Guffy gave the Trailblazers their third top-10 runner, finishing ninth in 20:12.5.

Senior Kamryn Sixberry placed 12th in 21:15.6, with sophomore Ryann Monroe completing the scoring in 18th place.

Freshmen Elizabeth Cernugel and Elizabeth McGowan were 25th and 30th, respectively, with times of 22:23.7 and 22:30.7.

The battle for the boys championship was considerably closer, with Saugatuck holding off Holland Black River, 59-71.

Senior Marcus Silva and junior Jackson Bowman gave the Trailblazers a pair of top-five finishes. Silva placed third in 17:07.2, with Bowman right behind him in fourth at 17:07.5.

Senior Grant Rehkopf made one of the biggest moves of the race. Sophomore Leo Avalos placed 18th in 17:45.2, while junior Ira Brown completed Saugatuck’s scoring by finishing 22nd in 18:02.4.