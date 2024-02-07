Saugatuck cruises to wins

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Rollin’ along.

That’s exactly what the Saugatuck girls basketball team is doing, as the Trailblazers ran their winning streak to seven with a 57-30 victory over Howardsville Christian on Monday, Feb. 5.

Saugatuck improved to 12-1 overall.

The Simpson sisters had a little outside-inside game going, with senior Brook leading all scorers with 20 points and freshman Mylah close behind with 19.

“Brook knocked down her first four 3-point attempts and Mylah had several strong drives to the basketball,” Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali said.

Junior Kennedy Gustafson gave the Trailblazers a third double-digit scorer, netting 15 points.

“Kennedy had another strong night of post play,” Tringali said.

On Friday, Feb. 2, Saugatuck hosted Galesburg-Augusta and raced to the 65-46 triumph.

The Trailblazers were particularly dangerous from long range, racking up a season-best 10 triples.

Brook Simpson and sophomore Penny Grob led that charge, with each knocking down four treys.

Mylah Simpson accounted for the other two threes.

And when Galesburg-Augusta attempted to take the outside shot away from the Trailblazers, they simply started pounding the ball inside to Gustafson. She finished with 17 points, which put her second on the team behind Brook Simpson’s 20.

“I’m really proud of how our kids played tonight,” Tringali said. “I loved how we shared the ball and defended the majority of the game.”

Mylah Simpson finished with 17 points, while Grob had 12 as Saugatuck put four players in double digits.

Like this: Like Loading...