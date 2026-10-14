Saugatuck falls to Martin

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

MARTIN—Saugatuck got off to a strong start in its volleyball match against Martin Tuesday, Oct. 6, taking the opening set.

But the Clippers had an answer.

Martin won the next three sets to earn a 3-1 victory on Senior Night, overcoming a 25-17 loss in the opener with wins of 26-24, 25-15 and 27-25.

Despite the loss, the Trailblazers showed the ability to compete throughout the match, as evidenced by winning the first set and pushing Martin to extra points in two others.

“Our match against Martin was a great snapshot of where we are as a team right now,” Saugatuck coach Christina Lewis said. “We have some fantastic, skilled athletes, and that really showed.”

Charlee Gustafson paced the Trailblazers with nine kills, followed by Jocelyn Johnson with seven. Audrey LaLonde and Nova DeGraaf each added five.

DeGraaf also made her presence felt at the net with six blocks.

Johnson led Saugatuck’s back-row defense with 18 digs, while LaLonde contributed 15 and Emma Gosler had nine.

For Lewis, the next step is helping a young lineup turn those individual contributions into more consistent team play.

“Our main challenge is simply our youth,” she said. “Outside of Nova in the front row, our starting lineup is made up entirely of freshmen and sophomores.”

That inexperience has presented challenges, but Lewis is encouraged by how her players are responding.

“We’re still making young mistakes, but I am seeing growth in every single match, especially in our mental game,” she said.

Lewis said staying composed, moving past mistakes, overcoming deficits and working together have all been areas of emphasis.

And while the Trailblazers couldn’t come away with the win against Martin, she believes the progress is there.

“This team has the talent to go far; right now, it’s all about learning how to put that ability together as a unit,” Lewis said.