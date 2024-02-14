Saugatuck girls avenge earlier loss to Martin

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

MARTIN—On Friday, Feb. 9, the Saugatuck girls basketball team had the opportunity to avenge its lone loss of the season.

The Trailblazers did just that.

Getting a combined 33 points from senior Brook Simpson and junior Kennedy Gustafson, Saugatuck earned the 47-36 road win over Martin.

The victory was the ninth straight for the Trailblazers (14-1 overall and 7-1 in divisional play) following a 32-27 home loss to the Clippers on Dec. 22. Martin fell to 6-2 in the division.

In that earlier game, Simpson was limited to a season-low six points. This time, she poured in a game-topping 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali didn’t downplay the importance of this game to his team.

“We’ve had this one circled on the calendar ever since they got us at our place right before (Christmas) break,” he said. “We’re starting to really come together and this was another step in that direction for us.”

Martin coach Ben Schipper knew Saugatuck would come out ready to play.

“Saugatuck is a great team with really talented players,” he said. “It’s always such a fun chess match with Coach Tringali and I greatly respect him.

“Our preparation always has to be flawless when facing his teams as they execute their sets so well and you never know which of his five defenses or two presses he’ll throw at you. Facing him always makes me a better coach and I appreciate the competition our teams give each other.”

The second quarter proved to be the difference of the game.

Leading 9-5 after one quarter, Saugatuck used a 19-8 scoring edge in the second frame to head to halftime up 28-13.

Simpson had eight points in the stanza, including her two treys. Gustafson added six of her 16 points in the frame, while Mylah Simpson—Brook’s younger sister—added a triple and Penny Grob had a basket.

Martin didn’t quit, matching Saugatuck point for point in the third quarter—each team scored 10—and holding a 13-9 edge in the final frame.

But the 15-point halftime deficit proved to be too much to overcome.

“We knew Martin still had a few more punches in them in the second half, and we found ways to absorb them and keep our composure,” Tringali said. “I am especially proud of our team defense. We communicated and boxed out really well tonight.”

Mylah Simpson added eight points in the win, while Jenn Schock had four and Grob had two.

Martin, meanwhile, got 12 points from Torryn Harris and 11 from Makala Goddard.

“Our girls never quit fighting,” Schipper said. “We got a few fastbreak runouts from Makala to Torryn, our shooting came more alive in the second half and we forced Saugatuck into some turnovers and rushed possessions when we threw our press on in the fourth.

“At the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough.”

Avery Jager and Liz Reinke added six points each for the Clippers.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Saugatuck bested host Bridgman 39-25.

The Simpson sisters each had 11 points to lead the way.