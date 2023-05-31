Saugatuck runners compete at Under the Lights meet

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

GRAND RAPIDS—With two weeks between track regionals and the state finals, the annual Distance Under the Lights meet at Houseman Field has become a popular event for many runners in the area.

The meet takes place the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend—one week after regionals and one week before the finals—and features the 800-meter run, the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run. Saugatuck was among the teams to bring athletes to this year’s event on Saturday, May 27.

Charlie Stormer had the best showing for the Saugatuck contingent with his performance in the boys 800.

Stormer crossed the finish line at 2:04.54 to place 27th.

“It was a pretty good race for Charlie,” Saugatuck coach Rick Bauer said. “He’s been right around that 2:04, 2:05 time the past several races, so he’s been consistent. I still think he has more in him and I hope to see that come out at the (Division 3) State Finals.”

Teammates Loch Rigozzi and Justin Oetman both took part in the boys 3,200. Rigozzi was 50th at 10:28.9 and Oetman was 63rd at 10:47.11.

Two Saugatuck girls—Anna McQueary and Meryn Curtis—ran in the 1,600. McQueary was 51st at 6:02.74, while Curtis finished at 7:03.85 to place 89th.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Trailblazers took part in the SAC Championship Meet. The Saugatuck girls placed eighth with 39.5 points, while the Saugatuck boys placed 15th with 19 points.

Mazie Robison continued her outstanding season for Saugatuck with a pair of individual-event wins.

In addition to posting a winning time of 13.1 in the 100, Robison took the top spot in the 100 hurdles at 15.7.

Other top performances for Saugatuck included the 4×100 team of Kiran Gahir, Oakley Rigozzi, Leilani Schoonmaker and Vivian Vallarsa placing third at 54.26; Anna McQueary placing fifth in the 3,200 at 13:36.61; and Niki McNeil placing fifth in discus at 101-11.

The Saugatuck boys were led by a win in pole vault by Luke Gorgas at 13-9.

Stormer (fourth in the 800 at 2:04.95) and Will Ayers (fifth in the 110 hurdles at 16.94) had the other top-five showings for the Trailblazers.