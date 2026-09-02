Saugatuck volleyball beats Cassopolis

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BUCHANAN—After dropping its first two matches of the night, the Saugatuck volleyball team made sure it finished the Buchanan Quad on a winning note.

The Trailblazers closed out Wednesday’s action with a three-set victory over Cassopolis, winning 25-15, 17-25, 25-17.

Saugatuck opened the night against Centreville and came close to starting the quad with a victory.

The Trailblazers took the opening set 25-15 before Centreville answered with a 25-10 win in the second. The deciding set went down to the wire, with Centreville prevailing 25-23.

Host Buchanan then handed Saugatuck a 25-15, 25-12 loss before the Trailblazers rebounded against Cassopolis.

Audrey LaLonde and Charlee Gustafson led the Saugatuck attack with 18 kills apiece for the night, while Emma Gosler added 13.

Gosler and LaLonde also shared the setting duties, finishing with 30 and 29 assists, respectively.

Jocelyn Johnson led the Trailblazers from the service line with 12 aces, followed by Crystal Gemeinhardt with six and LaLonde with four.

Gustafson recorded a team-high six blocks, while Gabbie Cochran paced the defense with 19 digs. Gosler and Johnson added 13 digs each.