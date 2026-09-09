Saugatuck volleyball comes up short against archrival Fennville

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SAUGATUCK—When Fennville and Saugatuck get together in any sport, it’s always a big deal for the participants.

The volleyball match between those teams hosted by the Trailblazers on Wednesday, Sept. 2, was no exception.

And while the Blackhawks came away with a sweep, it wasn’t without a battle.

Fennville fought off Saugatuck in a tightly contested second set on the way to a 25-18, 28-26, 25-18 victory.

Marynn Winne led the Blackhawks’ attack with 15 kills to go with two aces and a block.

MacKenzie McIlwain did a little bit of everything, finishing with 26 assists, 13 digs, five kills and four aces. Adelynn Winne added six kills, 11 digs and three aces.

For Fennville coach Rebecca Hughes, the performance was another indication of the offensive potential she believed her team possessed entering the season.

“I believe we have the ability to be a very offensive team this season,” Hughes said. “My pin hitters are gaining more and more confidence as we move through the season.”

Hughes has been particularly encouraged by the connection between McIlwain and Marynn Winne, who are now in their third season playing together.

“The connection they have developed has become quite fierce,” Hughes said. “Their communication is great and they are both taking more risks this season, as are all of my hitters.

“I’m excited to see what the rest of the season brings.”

Jocelyn Johnson paced Saugatuck offensively with 10 kills and two aces, while Emma Gosler and Charlee Gustafson each had three kills and two aces.

Gabbie Cochran led the Trailblazers with 11 digs, followed by Marin Kierzek with nine. Nova DeGraaf recorded a team-high two blocks.