Saugatuck volleyball competes at Lawton Invite

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

LAWTON—The Saugatuck volleyball team gained plenty of early-season experience during a busy day of competition at the Lisa Pio Memorial Tournament in Lawton on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The Trailblazers competed in four pool-play matches before advancing to the consolation portion of the tournament.

Saugatuck finished fourth in Pool B, competing against Our Lady of the Lake, Hopkins, Berrien Springs and Parchment.

The Trailblazers then moved into the consolation bracket, where they defeated Comstock before facing Parchment again.

Several Saugatuck players turned in strong individual performances throughout the tournament.

Charlee Gustafson led the Trailblazers’ attack with 17 kills while also making her presence felt defensively at the net with a team-high seven blocks.

Emma Gosler and Audrey LaLonde each added 11 kills and also helped direct the Saugatuck offense. Gosler handed out a team-high 24 assists, while LaLonde finished with 16.

The Trailblazers also had a strong day from the service line.

Jocelyn Johnson led the way with 10 aces, while Crystal Gemeinhardt added five.

Defensively, Gabbie Cochran paced Saugatuck with 19 digs. Gosler contributed 12 digs, with Johnson adding 11.