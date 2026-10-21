Saugatuck volleyball falls in four to Allegan

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Saugatuck’s volleyball team bounced back from an opening-set loss to pull even with Allegan.

But the Trailblazers couldn’t carry that momentum into a match victory, falling 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22.

Gabbie Cochran led Saugatuck’s back-row effort with 26 digs while also contributing three aces.

Audrey LaLonde added 14 digs, with Emmy Rodewald collecting 12 to go along with seven kills.

Jocelyn Johnson paced the Trailblazers at the net with 10 kills. Emma Gosler chipped in with five.

Nova DeGraaf led Saugatuck with five blocks, while Charlee Gustafson added two.