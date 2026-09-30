Saugatuck volleyball splits pair of matches

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Saugatuck volleyball team split a pair of matches last week, falling to Watervliet after opening the week with a win over Gobles.

The Trailblazers dropped a 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 decision to Watervliet on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Emmy Rodewald led the Saugatuck attack with six kills, while Jocelyn Johnson added four and Nova DeGraaf had two.

Charlee Gustafson and Gabbie Cochran each served two aces, with DeGraaf recording a block.

Defensively, Audrey LaLonde paced the Trailblazers with nine digs. Marin Kierzek finished with seven digs and Johnson added six.

Two days earlier, Saugatuck came away with a three-set victory over Gobles.

The Trailblazers won the opening set 25-20 before battling their way to a 28-26 victory in the second. Saugatuck then finished off the sweep with a 25-12 win in the third set.

Johnson led the offensive effort with 10 kills, while Emma Gosler and Gustafson contributed five kills apiece.

Gosler also had a strong night from the service line with five aces.

DeGraaf recorded two blocks, while Cochran led Saugatuck defensively with 12 digs. Gosler chipped in with four digs.