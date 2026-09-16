Saugatuck volleyball sweeps host Coloma

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

COLOMA—The Saugatuck volleyball team made quick work of host Coloma on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Trailblazers swept the Comets in straight sets, posting wins of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-18.

Jocelyn Johnson led Saugatuck’s offensive attack with eight kills, while Audrey LaLonde added six kills and Emmy Rodewald finished with three.

At the service line, Gabby Cochran led the way with seven aces. Emma Gosler added four aces to go with three blocks.

Nova DeGraaf paced the Trailblazers at the net defensively with four blocks.

Gosler also handled the bulk of the setting duties, finishing with 15 assists. LaLonde chipped in with six assists.

LaLonde, Rodewald, Cochran and Mariela Garcia each recorded two digs.