Saugatuck’s historic soccer run ends in district final

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SAUGATUCK—One loss brought the Saugatuck boys soccer team’s season to an end.

But it didn’t erase everything the Trailblazers accomplished along the way.

Fourth-ranked Saugatuck fell 1-0 to fifth-ranked Calvin Christian in its Division 4 district final Thursday, Oct. 22, finishing at 14-1-3 after posting the first undefeated regular season in program history.

The Trailblazers also claimed their first conference championship and set school records for wins, goals scored and fewest goals allowed in a season.

For coach Nathan Holley, the disappointment of the final result came with an appreciation for the group responsible for that success.

“(This) loss took my breath away,” Holley said in a Facebook post reflecting on the season.

The teams entered the championship game separated by one spot in the state rankings. And on the field, the difference proved to be a single goal off a corner kick.

Saugatuck couldn’t find the equalizer, bringing its postseason run to a close on its home field.

Two days earlier, the Trailblazers had earned their place in the final with a 5-0 victory over 12th-ranked Zion Christian.

Charlie Robison led the semifinal effort with three goals. Dante Holley added two goals and two assists, while Finn Holley also collected two assists.

That performance continued a fall in which Saugatuck found success against opponents from several divisions.

The Trailblazers tied Division 2 Zeeland West during the regular season and closed their regular-season schedule with a 4-1 win over Division 1 Wyoming.

Along the way, they gave their community plenty of reasons to take notice.

“My consolation is that I’ve never seen the community so dedicated to the soccer team,” Nathan Holley said.

He pointed to packed stands, chants from supporters and regular conversations with people following the team’s progress. He also noted growing interest among younger players who want to be part of the program.

One of the players who helped build that interest was Dante Holley, who finished his high school career with 130 goals and 64 assists.

For Nathan Holley, the end of the season also marked the end of a coaching journey with Dante that began when he was four-years old.

According to Nathan Holley, the gift Dante and the rest of the Trailblazers gave him this season is one that will never be forgotten.

“Thank you,” he said to his players. “Thanks for believing, for giving it your all, for giving me one of the absolute highlights of my life.

“Coaching this team and having this experience will always be one of the best things I’ve ever done. You did that.”