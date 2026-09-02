Saugatuck’s new logo approved unanimously by council

At the last City Council meeting, Council Members voted 7-0 to adopt a new logo for the City of Saugatuck.



Backstory

City Council first prioritized updating our website, signage and wayfinding in January 2025. As part of that discussion, Council identified the need to first refresh the City’s logo. The goal was to update the current identity to one that reflects the authentic character of the community, capturing its artistic culture, natural beauty, historic charm, and playful sophistication in a way that feels confident, approachable, and distinctly Saugatuck.



Process

The process included a competitive request for proposals (over 50+ local/regional/national/international firms responded), forming an advisory committee (made up of council members, community members, and city staff), distributing a community survey (322 people responded), writing a strategy, and finally, creating a range of concepts.



Result

The result is a new city logo that gives energetic, happy, nostalgic vibes while simultaneously helping the City feel both artful and approachable to anyone seeking information. You’ll start seeing this logo appear on official correspondence, social pages, City trucks, and local touchpoints.



And for those wondering, the new city logo will NOT replace the iconic Palette sign (it’s irreplaceable!) on Lake Street, or the 80’s “Seagull” sign on Blue Star Highway.



Like City logos that came before, this identity will help amplify the creative spirit of our town to a new generation visiting Saugatuck, and to the next generation who might call it home.



Learn More

If you are interested in learning more, we encourage you to watch the presentation here: https://youtu.be/Yu58Q8cpuLk?si=6JoI1AL-DWQu6NST&t=207

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