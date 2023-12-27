Commercial Record News

School board taps Sherwood

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 118 Views

The Saugatuck Public Schools Board of Education has appointed Karen Sherwood to fill an open seat left by Marcy Weston’s resignation.

Sherwood, a Saugatuck Township resident, has more than 33 years of public education experience as a teacher, building principal, superintendent and most recently Holland Public Schools deputy superintendent of public resources. 

She holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University. 

“The board,” said president Laura Zangara, “found itself in a unique position to appoint Dr. Sherwood. Having interviewed her in November, we knew of her drive for effective communication and connection-building, paired with her empathetic approach to leadership. 

“This community is fortunate to have such a qualified and fervent lifelong educator joining the board,” Zangara said.

“Having followed the exceptional work of Saugatuck Public Schools,” said Sherwood, “and being deeply committed to educational excellence, I am eager to contribute my skills, leadership experience, and passion for community advocacy to the continued success of the district.”

She will serve a term ending in December 2026.

Leave a Reply