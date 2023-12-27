School board taps Sherwood

The Saugatuck Public Schools Board of Education has appointed Karen Sherwood to fill an open seat left by Marcy Weston’s resignation.

Sherwood, a Saugatuck Township resident, has more than 33 years of public education experience as a teacher, building principal, superintendent and most recently Holland Public Schools deputy superintendent of public resources.

She holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University.

“The board,” said president Laura Zangara, “found itself in a unique position to appoint Dr. Sherwood. Having interviewed her in November, we knew of her drive for effective communication and connection-building, paired with her empathetic approach to leadership.

“This community is fortunate to have such a qualified and fervent lifelong educator joining the board,” Zangara said.

“Having followed the exceptional work of Saugatuck Public Schools,” said Sherwood, “and being deeply committed to educational excellence, I am eager to contribute my skills, leadership experience, and passion for community advocacy to the continued success of the district.”

She will serve a term ending in December 2026.