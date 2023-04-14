School Millages fill May 2 ballot

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

School District voters in Clare, Isabella, Gladwin, Missaukee, Wexford and Osceola Counties will go to the polls May 2nd to decide on bond issues for Clare Public Schools, Gladwin Community Schools and McBain Rural Agricultural School District.

NOTE: Nine days of early voting does NOT apply to this election. The new nine days of early voting ONLY applies to State and Federal elections.

Applications for absentee ballots are available from township offices, the County Clerk’s office or on line at Michigan.gov/elections.

Election day – May 2nd voting places are as follows:

*Arthur Township voters for Clare Public Schools and Gladwin School District will both vote at Arthur Township Hall.

*Hamilton Township voters for Gladwin School District will vote at Sage Township Hall in Gladwin County.

*City of Clare, Sheridan Township and Hatton Township along with Isabella County Vernon Township (Clare Public School District) will vote in the City of Clare at the Pere Marquette District Library.

*Isabella County Wise Township Clare Public School District voters will vote at Wise Township Hall.

*Grant Township voters for Clare Public Schools will vote at Grant Township Hall.

*Winterfield Township voters for McBain Rural Agricultural School District will vote at Riverside Township Hall in McBain (Missaukee County).

For Clare Schools, Voters will decide if the district will be allowed to borrow up to $66,520,000 to pay for building and equipping a new Clare High School adjacent to the present building, which will be converted into the Clare Middle School, and to issue bonds. Cost to the taxpayers will be 7.49 mills for a net increase over the prior year’s levy of 5.64 mills for a maximum of 30 years.

The ballot proposal reads:

“Shall Clare Public Schools, Clare and Isabella Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Sixty-Six Million Five Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($66,520,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series,

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is 7.49 mills ($7.49 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 5.64 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 8.44 mills ($8.44 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $9,951,318 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $17,679,482. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 32 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 8.54 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $1,270,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)”

*Gladwin Community Schools will also have a bond proposal on the ballot asking voters to approve borrowing $55,600,000 and issuing bonds… for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new school building; remodeling an existing school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for a school building; and developing and improving athletic fields and facilities, driveways, parking areas, and sites?

The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-eight (28) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.84 mills ($3.84 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $4,215,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0.

*McBain Rural Agricultural School with voters in Clare, Missaukee, Wexford and Osceola Counties is asking voters to approve borrowing $2,150,000, and issuing bonds for the purpose of … purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, and improving the community track, athletic fields, and sites?

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023 is 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is eight (8) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.93 mill ($0.93 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).