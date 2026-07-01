School supply drive aims to help area students start year prepared

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

As another school year approaches, local residents have an opportunity to help make sure area children head back to the classroom with the supplies they need to succeed.

Together Otsego Prospers (TOP) and Otsego Public Schools have launched their annual school supply drive, collecting new, unused school supplies through July 27 for distribution during the organizations’ Back-to-School Bash on Wednesday, July 29.

Donation boxes are located at Otsego City Hall and the Otsego Public Schools Administration Office during regular business hours. Perrigo also is participating in the effort by collecting donations from employees at its Allegan campus.

Organizers are asking community members to donate items such as large backpacks, binders, folders, notebooks, calculators, markers, pencils, pens, scissors, sticky notes, pencil cases and trapper keepers with handles.

All donated supplies will be distributed directly to children during the July 29 Back-to-School Bash, which serves as the final Wednesday event in this summer’s Summer Fun series hosted by TOP and Otsego Public Schools at Otsego Memorial Park.

Unlike some assistance programs, organizers noted there are no residency or income requirements to receive school supplies or meals during the event.

“These donations support all children in our broader community, not just those living in Otsego,” event organizers said. “Families from neighboring towns and counties are welcomed with open arms, and there are no residency or income requirements to receive supplies or meals.”

Organizers said the goal is to help ensure every child begins the school year with the tools needed to learn while easing the financial burden on families preparing for the start of classes.

“For many of the children who attend this event, these supplies aren’t just helpful — they’re essential,” organizers said. “Without community support, many of these kids would begin the school year without basic tools like backpacks, notebooks, pencils or folders.”

The July 29 Back-to-School Bash will include free backpacks and school supplies for children in addition to the regular Summer Fun activities.

Organizers said every donation, whether it’s a backpack, notebook or package of pencils, will go directly to local children preparing for the upcoming school year.

“This isn’t just about paper and pencils; it’s about showing kids that their community sees them, supports them, and believes in their future,” organizers said.

Community members wishing to contribute may drop off donations at either collection site through July 27.