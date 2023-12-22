Schoolcrest Street fire destroys Clare home inside and out

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire both inside and outside the home.

This mobile on Schoolcrest was a total loss because of a fire December 12th.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A mobile home fire at 12:28 pm Tuesday, December 12th at 809 Schoolcrest Street destroyed the home inside and out.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said arriving firefighters found heavy fire on the north side exterior of the house and inside the home. The homeowner Carol Taylor was at home when the fire broke out and was able to escape the blaze without injury, the Chief said.

The home, which is a total loss was insured and the cause the fire has been determined accidental. Chapman said Clare firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes. Crews were on the scene for over two hours.

Clare Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and Surrey Township Fire Department.

Chapman said, “It is a terrible thing to lose your home and belongings to a fire. The holidays are the worst. As wer prepare for the holidays, I encourage everyone to check your smoke detectors and Co alarms. Use caution with open flames and decorative lighting as well as with the use of extension cords.”