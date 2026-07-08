Schrotenboer shines on golf course for ‘Blazers

Saugatuck’s Grant Schrotenboer placed sixth at the MHSAA Division 3 Boys Golf State Finals, posting a score of 69 on day two. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SAUGATUCK—After the first day of the MHSAA Division 3 Boys Golf State Finals, Saugatuck sophomore Grant Schrotenboer’s hopes of a top finish appeared to be fading.

But as is so often the case in sports, appearances can be deceiving.

One day after opening the tournament with an 84, Schrotenboer responded by firing a 3-under-par 69 on the second day—the lowest round posted by anyone in the field—to climb into a tie for sixth place with a two-day total of 153.

The dramatic turnaround capped another impressive postseason for Schrotenboer, who qualified for the state finals as an individual after helping Saugatuck narrowly miss a team berth.

Competing one division higher than a year ago after the Trailblazers moved from Division 4 to Division 3 because of enrollment, Schrotenboer once again proved he belongs among the state’s best.

Saugatuck coach Brian Ward said Schrotenboer’s experience playing tournament golf helped him put a difficult opening round behind him.

“Grant has been playing tournament golf for a long time now, so I think he’s used to the pressure of that type of environment,” Ward said. “What he’s not used to is shooting 84, albeit in some very tough conditions. I think that’s what mentally freed him up to go have an amazing second day.

“There weren’t really any expectations or pressure. It was just, ‘Go out, have some fun, try and play some good golf and we’ll see where that puts us at the end of the day.’”

That approach paid off.

After struggling to keep his driver in play during the opening round, Schrotenboer found his rhythm on Friday and rarely put himself in difficult positions.

“Day 1 he had trouble keeping it in play and we were punching a lot of shots from behind trees and bad places,” Ward said. “That made scoring difficult. But Day 2, the driver was working and we were able to have a lot of clean looks at greens. It truly was fun to watch.

“He maybe missed only a handful of shots all day. He was just in complete control of his golf ball from tee to green.”

Ward was especially impressed with how Schrotenboer handled the closing stretch once it became clear he was putting together a special round.

“I was most impressed with the last couple of holes,” Ward said. “At that point we knew we had a really good round going, so to have the mental fortitude to stay present on each shot and not think ahead to the final score or where that was going to put us was really impressive.”

Schrotenboer’s performance came after he qualified for the state finals by shooting a 77 at the regional tournament.

Although Saugatuck placed fifth as a team—just two spots shy of earning one of the three qualifying berths—his score was the best among golfers whose teams did not advance, allowing him to continue his season as an individual.

While this marked Schrotenboer’s first indi