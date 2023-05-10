Sculpture unveiling: Humble artist, grateful community

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The artist’s hands shook.

Hector Vega spoke quietly in Spanish on the steps of the Fennville District Library to about 100 people Saturday, humbly thanking generations of migrant families who worked the fields around Fennville to grow a community.

He stopped, letting the breeze settle, before finishing in English.

“I’m a terrible speaker but I love you guys anyway,” he said as he joined the crowd for the unveiling of his 12-foot statue “Reaching for the Star.”

The colorful painted aluminum piece depicts a migrant worker lifting a stack of fresh fruit and vegetables. Atop the harvest is a child touching a star.

The statue is the first piece of public art in the small town’s more than 150-year history, thanks to combined efforts by volunteers, the City of Fennville and its downtown development authority, the library and the Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative.

“It took a community to make this happen,” Maryjo Lemanski of the arts initiative told the crowd in English. Her words were then translated into Spanish. “We did it! We did it all together!”

Lemanski also announced that annual fundraisers are planned to continue to help migrant families in the area. “This is a statue that goes on giving,” she said.

Donations from almost 50 community members and organizations covered $28,213 of the final $30,045.50 cost. The concrete base, lighting and plaques cost $6,124.50, said city administrator Kathryn Beemer. The DDA is covering the difference between the donations and costs, she said.

The statue is important to the community, said city commissioner and library board president Dennis Martin.

“This beautiful statue represents the hopes and dreams of the people whose contributions have been so important to this community and the world,” he said, with words translated into Spanish also.

It “demonstrates the respect we have for the men, women and children who work in the fields, orchards and vineyards surrounding Fennville. You have done much more than pick fruit and vegetables. You’ve helped make this community a vibrant and beautiful place to live.”

Though Vega said few words at the unveiling of his work, he composed a poem called “Grow Love” distributed to the crowd.

My life is a reflection of your life

That is why I am in Fennville

Like you, I had many challenges

Every step of the way …

The poem describes how his mother, who spoke no English, brought her four children from Puerto Rico to the mainland where she worked two jobs. Vega, a self-taught artist, was raised in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mother’s sacrifices planted a seed for us

Chance of growing love

Reaching for the stars …

Other art works by Vega are on display at the library.

Food at the statue dedication was provided by downtown Fennville businesses Salt of the Earth and El Jaripeo. Local band Grupo Fierro performed for the ceremony.