Search continues for missing Three Rivers woman

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Police continued the search for 73-year-old Marilee Furlong over the weekend, but have still not been able to locate her.

Furlong was last seen leaving her daughter’s residence on Flatbush Road in the Three Rivers area at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29. She reportedly has Alzheimer’s and dementia, and it is unknown where she may have headed to.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the search continued on June 1 and 2 in the area Furlong was last seen, using patrols on foot and by vehicle. A drone was also used to search the area, provided by the Pokagon Tribal Police’s DNR officer.

On June 2, the Michigan Professional Search and Rescue team assembled multiple K-9 searches, drone searches, and other searches by foot, horseback and vehicle, but have still not been able to find her. St. Joseph County deputies have also been working with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office due to search locations occurring in Cass County.

Furlong is described by police as a white female, approximately 5’8” and 120 pounds with long grey hair, most likely in a ponytail and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing red long-sleeve pajamas, but she could have also changed into a red/pink plaid button-up shirt with a green undershirt and blue jeans. She is also believed to be wearing grey and blue sneaker-type shoes and carrying a brown leather purse.

Anyone with information that could lead to locating Furlong is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.