Second ‘MI Art Fest’ features new attractions, returning features

The second annual “MI Art Fest” took place July 14 in downtown Sturgis.

New attractions for 2023 included a live-art stage and a cell phone photo walking tour.

Art vendors displayed their wares outside of downtown shops on U.S. 12. Also featured were art demonstrations, take-and-make kits and trolley-car rides.

A new art sculpture, “Community,” by Beverley Benne of Open Door Gallery, was unveiled at Free Church Park.

Ryan Conrod, event coordinator at Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, said attendance was high until rain moved into the area, about an hour prior to the event’s conclusion.

“Everyone seemed to be enjoying the variety of food truck vendors and the kids were packed in the kid section at Pleasant Avenue,” Conrod said.

Regarding Benne’s sculpture unveiling, Conrod said, “It was nice adding a new addition of permanent art to downtown.”

A few upcoming entertainment events in downtown Sturgis:

“Summer Flicks & Eats,” July 28.

Boy Band Review, July 29, Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

“Dog Days of Summer,” Aug