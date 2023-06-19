Segment of U.S. 12 in Sturgis closed for pavement repair, June 19-21



Westbound U.S. 12 at Clay Street in Sturgis will be closed beginning Monday, June 19, through approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, the city of Sturgis announced.

No thru traffic allowed west of the U.S. 12/Clay Street traffic signal to North Jefferson Street. Vehicles will have access from North Jefferson to westbound U.S. 12 during closure.

Access to Century Bank and St. Joseph County Co-Op for westbound U.S. traffic will be restricted to side-street access points.

The closure has been planned as part of the “Sturgis Fest” detour route on U.S. 12 and M-66, to repair failing pavement near manholes in the westbound lane of U.S. 12.