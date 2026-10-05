September construction wrap-up: Albion streets show progress

Looking north over Austin Avenue and North Eaton Street, much of North Eaton is now paved and new curbs are in place. Michigan’s Family Chiropractic is at left, with I’M TIRED at the upper right and Albion 1 Stop at the lower right. The businesses have remained open during construction. Wightman project coordinator Brian Holleman said work in the area is expected to be completed by mid-November at the latest, weather permitting.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

September ended with some of Albion’s heavily traveled construction areas beginning to look more like roads again, although plenty of work remains.

At Austin Avenue and North Eaton Street, much of North Eaton is now paved, with new curbs in place and cars traveling on both sides of the intersection. This is a marked change from August, when crews excavated much of the intersection for water main work.

Wightman project coordinator Brian Holleman, PE, said the work is expected to be completed by mid-November at the latest, weather permitting.

North Eaton north of Austin, toward Family Fare, is nearly finished, with only pavement markings and some permanent signs remaining. South of Austin, toward downtown and down the hill, another layer of asphalt and finishing work are still needed.

Work continues along Austin Avenue. The new water main is in place from Arthur Street, just behind Michigan’s Family Chiropractic and about a block west of the traffic light at North Eaton, east to the flashing light at North Superior Street. Crews have finished replacing water services on the north side of Austin and are working on the south side.

That corner is also home to two businesses that have dealt with the effects of construction. The owner of Albion 1 Stop at 217 Austin Ave. told The Recorder in August that some of his regular customers were no longer coming in during construction.

Across Austin Avenue, Mark Clawson, owner of I’M TIRED at 220 Austin Ave., addressed the Albion City Council on Sept. 8 about the impact on his business. Later in the meeting, Councilmember Donivan Williams described the situation: “There is no worse perfect storm for a business owner than to literally shut down both streets in front of his business.”

Both businesses remain open.

Before Austin can be paved, crews still have water main connections to make at Arthur, Clinton and Superior streets. The roadway then has to be prepared and a concrete base installed. The concrete must cure for seven days before asphalt can go on top, Holleman said.

Construction can also leave a street looking half new and half old. Engineers explained at a city town hall that water project funding pays to restore pavement disturbed to reach the water main, generally beneath one side of the street. Repaving the rest requires separate road funding.

Elsewhere, the Bemer, Magnotta and Dean project is substantially complete and open to traffic, with only permanent signs remaining. On Dean and Hoaglin drives, much of the underground utility work is complete, although storm sewer and sanitary lateral work continues.

A weekend drive found Dean near Cooper Court still a rough construction surface — a reminder that finished work underground does not necessarily mean a finished road above it.

Getting around Albion during construction has meant learning new ways to reach familiar places. Some drivers headed toward Family Fare have continued on North Superior rather than turning onto Austin and traveling through the construction at North Eaton. At other closures, drivers can sometimes be seen waiting to see whether another car gets through before following.

As October begins, some alternate routes have become familiar just as some of the original routes are beginning to open again.