Shamrocks awarded District title; head to West Catholic for Regional final

After more than a week of uncertainty surrounding the football playoffs, the Berrien Springs High School football team has been awarded a district championship and will travel to Grand Rapids West Catholic for the regional championship on Saturday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m., Athletic Director Joe Stephens reported.

The unusual sequence began on the Thursday before the predistrict round, when Grand Rapids Catholic Central was removed from the playoffs following an MHSAA ruling involving an ineligible player. A GRCC student then obtained a temporary restraining order from a judge that required the MHSAA to allow Catholic Central to play Comstock Park on Tuesday, November 3.

GRCC won that contest handily, setting up a district final against Berrien Springs, which had defeated Lake Odessa Lakewood (in overtime) in its pre-district game. That district final was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, November 10.

Meanwhile, the MHSAA continued its legal challenge, seeking to uphold its eligibility rules and have the temporary restraining order lifted. On Monday, November 9, the MHSAA prevailed in court. As a result, the district final against Catholic Central was canceled, and Berrien Springs was awarded a forfeit victory and the district championship.

“Throughout the uncertainty, Shamrock players and coaches continued preparing while awaiting official direction,” Stephens said. “They deserve credit for staying focused and adapting as circumstances changed.”

The Shamrocks now turn their attention to West Catholic and the opportunity to compete for a regional championship. Kick-off is set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Grand Rapids West Catholic. Tickets must be purchased online at GoFan.co. No cash will be accepted.