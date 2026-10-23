Shamrocks Clinch Fourth Straight Lakeland Conference Championship with 48-8 Win Over Bobcats

Shamrock Braelin Hurst outruns Bobcat defender Kaden Santana to score the first touchdown of the game. (John Madill Photo)

The Berrien Springs Shamrocks continued their remarkable run of success Friday night, rolling past rival Brandywine 48-8 to clinch the Lakeland Conference championship outright for the fourth consecutive season.

The Shamrocks wasted little time taking control of the contest, scoring 14 points in the opening quarter before erupting for 21 more in the second to take a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.

Senior quarterback Braelin Hurst opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run. Senior offensive lineman Matt Ferry converted the two-point attempt to give Berrien Springs an early 8-0 advantage.

The Shamrocks continued spreading the wealth on their next scoring opportunity, turning to another senior lineman, DeMont Halliburton, who powered his way into the end zone from one yard out. The touchdown extended the lead to 14-0.

The second quarter featured an impressive combination of offensive execution and defensive playmaking.

Hurst connected with Lou Rome on a 20-yard touchdown pass to extend the advantage to 20-0. The Shamrocks then added two points when a Brandywine punt snap sailed over the punter’s head and resulted in a safety.

With the lead at 22-0, the Berrien Springs defense took over.

Sin-Zcere Crowley read a Brandywine screen pass perfectly, intercepted the football, and raced 42 yards for a touchdown. The defensive score pushed the lead to 28-0 and continued a dominant first half for the Shamrocks.

The defense wasn’t finished.

Hurst added another touchdown to his evening, this time on the defensive side of the ball, scooping up a Brandywine fumble and returning it 41 yards for a score. His extra point gave Berrien Springs a 35-0 halftime advantage.

The Shamrocks’ defense accounted for two touchdowns and helped create the safety, playing a major role in putting the game out of reach before halftime.

With the outcome well in hand, Berrien Springs was able to get a large number of players onto the field throughout the second half.

Darrin O’Dell and Dylan Ferry both performed well in relief of starting quarterback Hurst, keeping the Shamrock offense moving and providing valuable experience for the team’s younger players.

O’Dell completed 3 of 4 passes for 40 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown strike to Eli Rospierski in the third quarter. The scoring connection pushed the Shamrock lead to 42-0.

Ferry was equally efficient, completing both of his passing attempts for 26 yards. He also found the end zone himself on a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, extending the advantage to 48-0.

Offensively, Berrien Springs finished with 301 total yards, including 170 through the air and 131 on the ground.

Hurst completed 7 of 9 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown while adding 37 rushing yards and another score. Combined with his defensive touchdown, the senior quarterback accounted for three touchdowns in the victory.

O’Dell and Ferry combined to complete 5 of 6 passes for 66 yards in relief.

The Shamrocks spread the football around, with nine different players recording receptions. Steven Vazquez led the receiving corps with four catches for 56 yards. Rospierski added his 26-yard touchdown reception, while Rome hauled in the 20-yard scoring pass.

Thomas Woodson led the rushing attack with 42 yards on five carries, while Trevonn Williams contributed 30 yards on four attempts.

Defensively, the Shamrocks continued to make life difficult for opposing offenses.

Callan Hildebrand recorded two solo tackles and seven assists, while Eli Rospierski contributed eight assisted tackles. Joe Joe Jennings added six total tackles, including one for loss.

Crowley finished with an interception return for a touchdown, while Hurst recorded the 41-yard fumble recovery touchdown. Carson Tripp also recovered a fumble, helping the Shamrocks win the turnover battle.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the victory was the opportunity for so many Shamrocks to contribute. With the game decided early, Berrien Springs was able to give valuable playing time to players throughout its roster while maintaining a high level of execution on both sides of the football.

With another conference title secured and an undefeated regular season still within reach, the Shamrocks now turn their attention to one final regular-season challenge.

Berrien Springs (8-0) travels to face Division 8 powerhouse Hudson on Friday night before beginning its MHSAA playoff journey.