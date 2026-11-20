Shamrock quarterback Braelin Hurst avoids a Falcon defender early in the first quarter. (Ron DeKett photo)

defending state champions GRWC Falcons

The Berrien Springs High School Shamrock football team saw their memorable 2026 football season come to an end Saturday afternoon, falling 45-15 to defending Division 5 state champion Grand Rapids West Catholic in the MHSAA Regional Championship.

The loss brought an end to an outstanding season for the Shamrocks, who finished with a 10-2 record, their fourth consecutive Lakeland Conference championship, and a Division 5 District Championship.

Facing one of the state’s premier football programs, Berrien Springs struggled to establish consistency offensively as penalties, turnovers, and missed opportunities made an already difficult matchup even more challenging.

The Shamrocks were flagged six times for 30 yards and committed four turnovers, including two interceptions and two lost fumbles. West Catholic, meanwhile, turned the ball over just once and controlled much of the contest with an efficient offensive attack.

The Falcons finished with 423 yards of total offense, compared to 274 for Berrien Springs, and held a 21-10 advantage in first downs. West Catholic also converted 10 of its 14 third-down opportunities, allowing the defending champions to sustain drives and keep pressure on the Shamrock defense.

West Catholic jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead before extending its advantage to 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Berrien Springs responded with one of the afternoon’s biggest offensive plays when junior quarterback Braelin Hurst connected with Louis Rome for a 49-yard touchdown pass. Hurst added the extra point to cut the deficit to 17-7.

Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, the Falcons answered with two more touchdowns before halftime, taking a 31-7 lead into the locker room.

West Catholic added two third-quarter touchdowns to extend its advantage to 45-7 before Hurst provided one final highlight for the Shamrocks.

In the fourth quarter, Hurst broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run, showcasing the athleticism and explosiveness that made him such a dangerous offensive weapon throughout the season. Hurst also converted the two-point attempt to account for the final 45-15 score.

Despite the difficult afternoon, Hurst turned in another productive performance for Berrien Springs. The junior rushed for 123 yards on 16 carries and completed seven passes for 100 yards, accounting for 223 of the Shamrocks’ 274 total offensive yards.

Rome led the Shamrock receiving corps with three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Darrin O’Dell added two receptions for 13 yards, while the Berrien Springs’ ground game finished with 174 rushing yards.

Defensively, the Shamrocks were led by Sinczere Crowley, who recorded six solo tackles, 12 assists, a sack, and three tackles for loss. Eli Rospierski added five solo tackles and five assists, while O’Dell contributed three solo tackles, three assists, and a sack.

Although the final score was disappointing, Saturday’s contest represented the culmination of another successful season for the Berrien Springs football program.

Under head coach Ben Iliff, the Shamrocks captured their fourth consecutive Lakeland Conference championship and completed the regular season with an impressive 8-1 record.

The Shamrocks then opened postseason play with a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory over Lake Odessa Lakewood in the district semifinal, advancing to the district championship game.

What followed was one of the most unusual stretches in Michigan high school football playoff history.

Berrien Springs spent more than a week waiting to learn its next opponent as legal proceedings involving Grand Rapids Catholic Central and the MHSAA played out in court.

A ruling on Monday, November 9, ultimately upheld the MHSAA’s decision to remove Catholic Central from the tournament due to an eligibility violation. Berrien Springs was awarded a forfeit victory and the district championship, advancing to the regional final for the first time since 2016.

The uncertainty created challenges for the Shamrocks, who continued practicing and preparing despite not knowing exactly when or against whom their next contest would be played.

While Saturday’s loss ended their postseason run, it does little to diminish the accomplishments of a program that has established itself as one of Southwest Michigan’s most consistent winners.

The Shamrocks’ senior class leaves behind a legacy that includes four consecutive conference championships and a district title, while a talented group of returning players provides plenty of optimism for the future. Over the last four seasons Shamrock football is 30-13 and won their opening playoff game in all four appearances.

Berrien Springs closes the 2026 season with a 10-2 record, a Division 5 District Championship, and its fourth consecutive Lakeland Conference title.