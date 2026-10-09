Shamrocks stun Chieftains 29-28 to stay unbeaten!

Shamrock quarterback Braelin Hurst avoids a Chieftain defender with an assist

from offensive lineman Demont Halliburton.

The Berrien Springs High School varsity Shamrocks, coached by Ben Iliff, erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and scored 15 unanswered points in the final six minutes to stun Dowagiac, 29-28, last Friday night at Sylvester Stadium.

The win moves the Shamrocks to 6-0 heading into another showdown between unbeaten teams next week at Hopkins.

Dowagiac controlled the football for much of the night, running 73 plays and rushing for 252 yards. Berrien Springs countered with a more explosive attack, finishing with 325 total yards despite running only 54 plays.

The Chieftains struck first after blocking a Berrien Springs’ punt, scoring on an eight-yard run and adding the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

After another Berrien turnover, the Shamrock defense forced a punt. Facing third-and-10 on the ensuing possession, quarterback Braelin Hurst connected with Louis Rome for a 45-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Travonn Williams eventually finished it with a two-yard touchdown run, and Hurst’s extra point cut the deficit to 8-7.

Dowagiac responded with a punishing 16-play drive that consumed 8:52, ending with a 10-yard quarterback touchdown run. The two-point attempt was caught out of bounds, leaving the Chieftains ahead 14-7.

Berrien answered quickly. Hurst again found Rome, this time for 49 yards down the middle, before Hurst plunged in from a yard out. His PAT tied the game at 14.

Dowagiac put together another long scoring drive before halftime, going 10 plays and scoring on a one-yard run before adding the two-point conversion for a 22-14 advantage.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Dowagiac’s ball-control offense continued to frustrate the Shamrocks. Berrien turned the ball over on downs on its first possession of the half and did not possess it again in the third quarter.

The Chieftains eventually finished a 14-play drive with another rushing touchdown early in the fourth. The conversion failed, but Dowagiac had built a 28-14 lead.

When Berrien turned it over on downs at its own 20 with just 7:40 remaining, the Shamrocks were in serious trouble. Dowagiac had controlled the clock all night, but this time the Berrien defense produced its first three-and-out.

That opened the door.

Hurst directed a quick scoring drive, finding Rome on a nine-yard slant for the touchdown. Williams converted the two-point try, cutting the deficit to 28-22 with 5:40 remaining.

Dowagiac recovered the ensuing onside kick, but a false start helped force third-and-eight. The Chieftains went to the air, and Hurst intercepted the pass, returning it to the Dowagiac 28.

Moments later, facing second-and-long, Hurst checked the ball down to Darrin O’Dell, who turned the short completion into nice gain down to the four-yard line. Williams punched it in from two yards out, and Hurst drilled the extra point to give Berrien Springs its first lead of the night, 29-28, with 1:40 remaining.

Dowagiac had one final opportunity, but Sinzcere Crowley intercepted a pass and then stepped out of bounds to seal the comeback.

Hurst finished 12-of-18 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown while adding 62 yards and another score on the ground. Rome caught four passes for a game-high 116 yards and a touchdown, while O’Dell added four receptions for 35 yards. Williams rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Crowley led the defense with 12 total tackles and the game-clinching interception, while Matt Ferry recorded 10 total tackles. Hurst also intercepted a pass, and O’Dell recorded two tackles for loss.

The Shamrocks improve to 6-0 and now travel to face 6-0 Hopkins of the OK Silver on Friday, October 9, at 7 p.m. in a matchup of unbeaten teams.