A Drop in Reception celebrating The Legend Is Retiring was hosted on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 pm at the City of Valley Community Center in honor of Sheriff Sid Lockhart.

The City of LaFayette proclaimed: Sheriff Sid Lockhart, The City of LaFayette would like to Thank You for your services to the City of LaFayette and the entire Chambers County area for a total of 40 years of service to the community and 28 years of your 40 as Sheriff!