Sheriff’s Dept. looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s, dementia

Photo courtesy of St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing elderly woman that has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to police, 73-year-old Marilee Furlong left her daughter’s residence on Flatbush Road in the Three Rivers area at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, and it is unknown to police where she may be heading.

Furlong is described by police as a fair-skinned white female, approximately 5’8” and 120 pounds with long grey hair, most likely in a ponytail and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing red long-sleeve pajamas, but she could have also changed into a red/pink plaid button-up shirt with a green undershirt and blue jeans. She is also believed to be wearing grey and blue sneaker-type shoes and carrying a brown leather purse.

Anyone with information of Furlong’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St Joseph County Central Dispatch Center at (269) 467-4195.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.