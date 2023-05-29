Commercial-News & Penny Saver

Sheriff’s Dept. looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s, dementia

Posted on Author Robert TomlinsonComment(0) 406 Views

Photo courtesy of St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department

By Robert Tomlinson
News Director

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing elderly woman that has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to police, 73-year-old Marilee Furlong left her daughter’s residence on Flatbush Road in the Three Rivers area at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, and it is unknown to police where she may be heading.

Furlong is described by police as a fair-skinned white female, approximately 5’8” and 120 pounds with long grey hair, most likely in a ponytail and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing red long-sleeve pajamas, but she could have also changed into a red/pink plaid button-up shirt with a green undershirt and blue jeans. She is also believed to be wearing grey and blue sneaker-type shoes and carrying a brown leather purse.

Anyone with information of Furlong’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St Joseph County Central Dispatch Center at (269) 467-4195.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.

Leave a Reply