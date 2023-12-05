[UPDATED: FOUND SAFE] Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing 19-year-old

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 19-year-old Madyson Mercedes Vanwormer, who was reportedly last seen in the 300 block of Henry Street in Burr Oak Saturday, Dec. 2. (Photo courtesy Michigan State Police)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

UPDATE 10:52 A.M.: Police say Vanwormer has been located and found safe as of 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. The original story continues below.

BURR OAK — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to help find a missing woman from the Burr Oak area.

According to police, they are searching for 19-year-old Madyson Mercedes Vanwormer, who was reportedly last seen in the 300 block of Henry Street in Burr Oak late Saturday, Dec. 2. Vanwormer, police say, was seen leaving her home without shoes on, without her cell phone and left in an unknown direction. Since leaving her home her family has not heard from her.

According to police, Vanwormer is 5-foot-4, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black halter top, “green-ish” sweatpants and no shoes or coat. She also has a scar on her chin and a birth mark on her back left shoulder.

If anyone has any information about Vanwormer’s whereabouts, they are asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-497-4195 or Sgt. Paulino Hernandez at 269-467-9045 ext. 317.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with any new information as it is received.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.