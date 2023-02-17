photo provided

Police are searching for 15-year-old Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila, who was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 10 from her home on Fairchild Road in Nottawa Township.

NOTTAWA TWP. — St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Nottawa Township.

Police say Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila left her residence on Fairchild Road at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and has not been seen since.

It is unknown what Exdith was wearing at the time, but police say she brought a backpack containing clothes and a passport, along with a cell phone that police say her family doesn’t know the number to.

Exdith is described as a Hispanic female approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 to 130 pounds, with dark hair and a white birthmark on her neck. Police say she was originally born in Nicaragua and speaks Spanish, and previously lived in Goshen, Ind., where they believe she may be trying to return to.

Police say they don’t believe Exdith is in any danger, but say her family would like her located safely, and has been reported as missing.

Anyone with information on Exdith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St Joseph County Central Dispatch Center at (269) 467-4195.