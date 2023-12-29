Sheriff’s Dept. wary of increased mail removals from mailboxes

SHERMAN TWP. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to make sure they keep their mail safe after a number of incidents reported to them earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s department, at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Mintdale Road in Sherman Township for a report of mail scattered through the area. Police say the mail was removed from mailboxes within Sherman and Florence townships.

At this time, police say there are no suspects in this matter, and they claim that whoever is doing it is looking in mail boxes for any type of currency that could easily be obtained.

Undersheriff Jason Bingaman is asking the public to be aware that with the time of the season the county has seen an increase in mail being removed from mail boxes within the county. He said in a release that if you are planning to leave the area for an extended amount of time, contact the post office to hold your mail until you are able to return to the residence.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the St Joseph County Sheriff Department.

