Sheriff’s office books 604 calls

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Sheriff’s Office took 604 calls for service for the month of October. The corrections staff booked 66 subjects into the jail between Oct. 1-31.

The average daily inmate population for October was 53 inmates.

The following were recorded for the month;

911 Hang ups-1; Abandoned Vehicles-4; Alarms-11; Animal Control-6; Area Check-27; Assaults/sexual Assaults/Threats-22; Assist to Other Jurisdictions-11; Attempt to locate-1; Breaking & Entering-6; Check Wellbeing- 26; Civil- 11; Death Notification- 0; Disorderly-8; DNR-15; Domestic Assaults-16/ Fail to Pay (Gas Drive Off)-0; Flee & Elude (Pursuits)-1.

Follow-up investigations/Details-29/ Found Property-3; Fraud-2; Hit & Run-0; Juvenile; Assaults/Runaways-19; Larceny-6; Malicious Destruction of Property-3; Mental Health Calls-17; Minors in Possession- 2; Missing persons-3; Motorist Assist-19; Misc.(PPO Vio,Standby,ETC.)-46; OWI/OUID-1; Paper Service-7; Parking/Traffic Hazard-5; Personal Injury Accident-2; Property Damage Accident- 89.

Property Check-2/ Retail Fruad-0 Road Run-Off-0/ Stolen Vehicles-0; Suspicious Situation-20; Traffic Stops-125; Prisoner/Mental Transport-13; Trespass-6; Vehicle Inspections-3; Warrants-11; Weapon Offenses-5.