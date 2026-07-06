Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam targeting people in the county.

According to the department, there have been reports of residents receiving calls from someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. Recent reports have mentioned the caller calls themselves “Deputy Tate” and is calling from the phone number 269-294-0764.

The caller, police say, tells victims they have missed a court appearance or have a subpoena and “must take immediate action,” putting fear into people and pressuring victims into providing personal information or sending money.

“Scammers count on catching people off guard and making them act out of fear. If someone calls claiming to be from our office and demands money or threatens you with arrest, hang up immediately,” Sheriff Chad Spence said in a statement. “Take a moment, call us directly, and we’ll help you determine if it’s legitimate. We’d much rather answer your call than see someone become a victim.”

Spence added that the department will never call people demanding payment to avoid arrest, will never ask for gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or other forms of immediate payment, and will never threaten arrest over the phone if someone fails to pay. He also added that residents should be aware that scammers can spoof phone numbers, making it appear a call is legitimate.

If you receive a suspicious call, the department advised residents to hang up immediately, not provide any personal or financial information, and not to send money or make any electronic payments. Residents are also asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department directly at 269-467-9045 to verify information.

People that may have been the victim of the scam and have already provided personal or financial information, the department says, are asked to contact local law enforcement immediately and notify their financial institution. The department also encouraged residents to share the warning with family, friends and neighbors, especially older adults who are often targeted by these types of scams.