SHS presents musical set for this weekend at Sturges-Young

By Dennis Volkert
Sturgis High School students present “Matilda the Musical” this weekend at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Show times are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 2-3 and 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4. Ticket cost is $10 cash, $12 online.
The play is based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl.
The story follows a young girl named Matilda, who possesses remarkable intelligence and a love for reading.
However, her parents and the tyrannical headmistress at her school, Miss Trunchbull, do not appreciate her talent. With the help of a compassionate teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda discovers her inner strength and uses her ability to stand up against injustice.
Thirty-nine students are involved in the production, plus others who are contributing for back-stage crew, props and costumes.
Dahl wrote “Matilda” in 1988. The book has been adapted in multiple ways, including the 1996 feature film directed by Danny DeVito. “Matilda the Musical” was performed 2010-11 at West End in London and Broadway in New York. A film adaptation of the musical was released in 2022.
Partial list of cast and crew:
Characters
Matilda Wormwood: Victoria Smith
Miss Agatha Trunchbull: Elijah Bates
Miss Honey: Liliana Luna-Lilly
Mr. Wormwood: Rasean O’tey
Mrs. Wormwood: Olivia Happel
Michael Wormwood: Bryce Speelman
Mrs. Phelps: Kaici Charles
Bruce: Tristan Clark
Lavender: Charlotte Horn
Ensemble
The Escapologist: Derick Wilson
Cook: Eleena Kelly
Sergei: Katelyn Halling
Henchman 1: Matisyn Richards
Henchman 2: Stella Barry
Henchman 3: Lilly Whitehead
The Acrobat: Kelly Nguyen
Doctor Madeline: Wickey
Rudolpho: Linzey Hogan
Amanda: Lauren Whitehead
Nigel: Johnathan Bickle
Eric: Leah Brown
Alice: Allison Hoyt
Hortensia: Alex Luna
Tommy Nutcha: Jirawathanapong
Parents: Various cast members
Children’s entertainer: Annabelle Pant
Chorus: Kelly Nguyen, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Stephany Cue, Katelyn Brott, Piper Sterling, Savannah Adams, Elora Figueroa, Ava Behrends, Kylie Stevens.
Production
Producers: Eliot Gitelman and James Whitehead
Director: Nicholas Ware
Choreographer: James Whitehead
Conductor: Joseph Ehlert
Set Designer: Eliot Gitelman
Upcoming events at Sturges-Young:
Feb. 8: “Rebel Without a Cause,” 7-9 p.m.
Feb. 10: Catapult, 7:30 p.m.
Additional entertainment events coming presented by Sturgis Public Schools:
Feb. 22: Sturgis middle school and high school orchestra pre-festival concert, 7 p.m., Sturgis-Young Center for the Arts.
March 5: Sturgis middle school and high school band pre-festival concert, 7 p.m., Sturgis-Young Center for the Arts.
All photos are Dennis Volkert/Sentinel