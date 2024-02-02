SHS presents musical set for this weekend at Sturges-Young

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis High School students present “Matilda the Musical” this weekend at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Show times are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 2-3 and 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4. Ticket cost is $10 cash, $12 online.

The play is based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl.

The story follows a young girl named Matilda, who possesses remarkable intelligence and a love for reading.

However, her parents and the tyrannical headmistress at her school, Miss Trunchbull, do not appreciate her talent. With the help of a compassionate teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda discovers her inner strength and uses her ability to stand up against injustice.

Thirty-nine students are involved in the production, plus others who are contributing for back-stage crew, props and costumes.

Dahl wrote “Matilda” in 1988. The book has been adapted in multiple ways, including the 1996 feature film directed by Danny DeVito. “Matilda the Musical” was performed 2010-11 at West End in London and Broadway in New York. A film adaptation of the musical was released in 2022.

Partial list of cast and crew:

Characters

Matilda Wormwood: Victoria Smith

Miss Agatha Trunchbull: Elijah Bates

Miss Honey: Liliana Luna-Lilly

Mr. Wormwood: Rasean O’tey

Mrs. Wormwood: Olivia Happel

Michael Wormwood: Bryce Speelman

Mrs. Phelps: Kaici Charles

Bruce: Tristan Clark

Lavender: Charlotte Horn

Ensemble

The Escapologist: Derick Wilson

Cook: Eleena Kelly

Sergei: Katelyn Halling

Henchman 1: Matisyn Richards

Henchman 2: Stella Barry

Henchman 3: Lilly Whitehead

The Acrobat: Kelly Nguyen

Doctor Madeline: Wickey

Rudolpho: Linzey Hogan

Amanda: Lauren Whitehead

Nigel: Johnathan Bickle

Eric: Leah Brown

Alice: Allison Hoyt

Hortensia: Alex Luna

Tommy Nutcha: Jirawathanapong

Parents: Various cast members

Children’s entertainer: Annabelle Pant

Chorus: Kelly Nguyen, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Stephany Cue, Katelyn Brott, Piper Sterling, Savannah Adams, Elora Figueroa, Ava Behrends, Kylie Stevens.

Production

Producers: Eliot Gitelman and James Whitehead

Director: Nicholas Ware

Choreographer: James Whitehead

Conductor: Joseph Ehlert

Set Designer: Eliot Gitelman

Upcoming events at Sturges-Young:

Feb. 8: “Rebel Without a Cause,” 7-9 p.m.

Feb. 10: Catapult, 7:30 p.m.

Additional entertainment events coming presented by Sturgis Public Schools:

Feb. 22: Sturgis middle school and high school orchestra pre-festival concert, 7 p.m., Sturgis-Young Center for the Arts.

March 5: Sturgis middle school and high school band pre-festival concert, 7 p.m., Sturgis-Young Center for the Arts.

