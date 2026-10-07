Skeleton displays bring Halloween fun to Plainwell neighborhood

Skeletons listen to a story (left) and play cowboys (above) in the yard at Wendy Johnson’s house. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—If you like what the skeletons are doing at Wendy Johnson’s Plainwell house, make sure you enjoy it while you can.

In a couple of days, they’ll be doing something completely different.

Throughout October, the skeletons outside Johnson’s home at the corner of Hill and Morrell streets in Plainwell can find themselves doing just about anything.

They’ve run a hot dog stand. They’ve attended weddings and funerals. They’ve operated a zombie daycare. They’ve gathered around a bonfire.

One unfortunate skeleton has even found itself trapped in a snowblower.

And then, a couple days later, Johnson starts all over again.

“I try to change displays every two days,” she said. “I start Oct. 1 with the last display Nov. 1.”

The tradition grew from an appropriately unusual beginning.

Johnson and her brother belonged to a hearse club and each drove a hearse for fun. One Halloween, they decided to park the hearses in the front yard.

The reaction convinced them they might be onto something.

“Everyone loved it, so every year after that we just started growing our decorations,” Johnson said.

Johnson has now been decorating her home for Halloween for 17 years. After seeing someone use skeletons in a display in 2010, she liked the idea and eventually began creating scenes of her own.

Some of those scenes are months in the making.

Others aren’t planned at all.

“Sometimes I plan them six months in advance,” Johnson said. “Some years, I just move them around until an idea hits me. And sometimes I look around the house and see what I have that I could use in a display.”

Social media also provides inspiration, with Johnson looking at Facebook and TikTok and friends sending her clips of displays they’ve found.

Once she settles on an idea, putting everything together generally takes about an hour.

Provided, that is, Johnson likes what she sees.

“I’ve been known to start all over because I didn’t like the outcome,” she said.

Johnson doesn’t do all of the brainstorming alone.

Her 13-year-old son, Kenneth, helps come up with ideas and is always willing to lend a hand with the displays.

Among Johnson’s personal favorites was a scene depicting the skeletons in the middle of childbirth.

People passing the house, however, have had favorites of their own.

“The bystanders have loved the zombie daycare and my son’s hot dog stand,” Johnson said.

With displays changing so frequently, checking in on the skeletons has become part of the Halloween season for some Plainwell families.

“Everyone in town knows my house,” Johnson said. “The parents tell me that their kids make them drive by the house to see what the skeletons are up to today.”

People will stop while Johnson is outside changing the display to tell her how much they enjoy seeing what she comes up with next.

She encourages visitors to get close to the displays and take pictures or selfies with the skeletons.

And sometimes Johnson gets to enjoy people’s reactions without them even realizing she’s listening.

“I love sitting on the porch and listening to people talk about the newest display, which one they’ve loved so far, or the cars that stop and all you see is a phone hanging out the windows,” she said.

The scenes keep changing right through Halloween.

One recent display featured the skeletons taking part in the “Plainwell Derby,” complete with cowboy hats, bandanas and stick horses. Johnson already had their next adventure planned: returning from a hunting and fishing trip carrying their catch.

Then it will be on to something else.

For Johnson, though, the elaborate displays aren’t really about skeletons.

They’re about having fun and creating something people remember.

“I just love Halloween and making memories,” she said.

And on Halloween night, Johnson gets the closest thing she has to an annual awards ceremony.

“Every Halloween night, the trick-or-treaters tell me what they liked best for the year.”