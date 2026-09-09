Smiley named Coach of the Year

By Tom Renner

The inaugural South Haven I.M.P.A.C.T. Coach of the Year award recipient is Trevor Smiley. The recipient was nominated by student athletes and their parents along with fellow coaches. It recognizes a coach who exemplifies the purpose of education-based athletics. The award celebrates a coach who demonstrates the ability to positively shape character, inspire growth, teach life lessons and create an environment where student-athletes feel valued, supported, challenged and empowered to become successful both in competition and in life.

With over 30 years of experience in education and student support services, including six years in the South Haven district, Smiley is a social worker and counselor at the high school. He is also the boys and girls track & field coach and the familiar public address voice at athletic events.

I.M.P.A.C.T. is an anacronym for Influential, Mentorship, Passion, Advocacy, Commitment and Trust.