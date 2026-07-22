Courier-Leader, Paw Paw Flashes, & South Haven Beacon News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets county

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 424 Views

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be seen recently throughout The Courier-Leader coverage area. In photo, looking west, the smoke settled in on downtown Paw Paw, with the Paw Paw Village Hall shown at far right.
Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod

Leave a Reply