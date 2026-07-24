Smoke, Heat and Hiring: Career Fair showcases regional opportunities

A sign directs visitors to the Greater Albion Area Career Fair at Albion College’s Ludington Center as Canadian wildfire smoke blankets downtown Albion on July 16. Despite hazardous air quality, employers and job seekers attended the event throughout the afternoon.

Joe Goryl of C&S Carton in Marshall explains the company’s Jiffy packaging operation to Emily Gutchess, who works for Albion College Dining Services during the academic year. C&S Carton prints packaging exclusively for Jiffy products manufactured in Chelsea and is hiring entry-level employees who work four 10-hour shifts each week.

April Hamilton of Michigan Works! welcomes visitors to the Greater Albion Area Career Fair as employers and job seekers gather at Albion College’s Ludington Center. Twelve organizations participated, representing careers in manufacturing, transportation, health care, education, banking, hospitality, and community services.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

Thick Canadian wildfire smoke hung over the area Thursday, July 16, pushing air quality into the hazardous range while temperatures climbed into the 90s. Despite the difficult conditions, employers and job seekers still gathered at Albion College’s Ludington Center for the Greater Albion Area Career Fair.

Some arrived by car, others on foot or by bicycle, carrying résumés and hoping to learn about new career opportunities. Inside the air-conditioned building overlooking the Coca-Cola mural in the front and the Kalamazoo River in the back, the atmosphere was welcoming. Employers greeted visitors, answered questions, and shared information about the work they do.

Hosted through a partnership of the Albion Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Works! Southwest and the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce, the event brought together 12 organizations representing a broad cross-section of the regional economy. Although one or two employers were unable to attend because of the hazardous smoke, the fair continued throughout the afternoon, giving visitors an opportunity to explore careers in manufacturing, transportation, health care, education, banking, hospitality, community services, and even cannabis production.

By about 3 p.m., with an hour still remaining, Albion EDC President and CEO Debbie Kelly said job seeker attendance had already met expectations despite the hazardous air quality outside.

Michigan Works! Career Navigator April Hamilton welcomed visitors as they arrived and helped connect them with participating employers and workforce resources.

The Career Fair also marked the first major public gathering at the Ludington Center since the March 30, 2025, windstorm, which severely damaged the building’s roof and forced its closure for repairs.

Owned by Albion College, the center has long served both the college and the community through offices, meetings and public events. It has recently taken on an expanded role by becoming home to the Albion EDC, the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce and the Albion Community Foundation, creating a shared downtown hub for community and economic development activities.

The location itself adds another layer to Albion’s story. The Ludington Center sits above the Kalamazoo River in the heart of downtown, just around the corner from City Hall. Across Superior Street, the Coca-Cola mural overlooks the same stretch of downtown where nearby redevelopment projects continue, including stabilization work at 203 N. Superior St., next to Dickerson Music Co.

Many employers went beyond simply collecting résumés. Some brought examples of the products they manufacture or the services they provide, while others relied on brochures, photographs and face-to-face conversations. Haas Trucking displayed a model semi truck while sharing the company’s history. Brembo showcased automotive brake components manufactured at its Homer facility. Colson Group highlighted the industrial casters and wheels produced in Albion.

One of the busiest demonstrations came from Marshall-based C&S Carton, which produces packaging exclusively for Jiffy products manufactured in Chelsea. Representative Joe Goryl showed visitors a giant printed roll used to create Jiffy Mix cartons before explaining how the sheets are die-cut and folded into the familiar boxes found on grocery store shelves. Goryl said employees work four 10-hour shifts each week, giving many workers three-day weekends.

Other participating employers relied on conversations, brochures and recruiting information rather than product displays, including Bronson Healthcare, Homestead Savings Bank, Albion Malleable Brewing Company, Decker Manufacturing and Common Citizen/Monster Xtracts.

Around the room, some employers also offered literature and small take-home items—from recipe booklets and brochures to lanyards, stickers and pens—that helped continue conversations after visitors left the event. The variety of employers reflected the many career paths available in the region. Whether someone was interested in manufacturing, health care, banking, transportation, hospitality, or community services, the afternoon offered opportunities to explore different kinds of work and discover which environment might be the best fit.

Despite smoky skies outside, the atmosphere inside remained welcoming and optimistic. Whether employers brought displays, brochures, or simply themselves, each table offered visitors a chance to ask questions, make personal connections, and explore careers they may never have considered. It was a reminder that even on a difficult day, meaningful conversations can still move a community forward.