SMS Polar Plunge raises thousands for Special Olympics

Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

“Brrrr” was the sound uttered by hundreds at Sturgis Middle School on Tuesday.

That was because they were taking part in the Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for the Special Olympics, where participants, called “plungers,” have to jump into a pool of nearly 40-degree water. It’s put on yearly by the Michigan Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. These two organizations select a handful of schools each year to host the plunge, and provide all of the equipment, as well as shirts and incentives for the plungers. All the schools have to do is solicit enough plungers and host the event.

Tuesday’s event saw nearly 200 plungers jump into the pool to raise a combined total of $10,600. Morgan Lovelace, the special education teacher who spearheaded the event called it a success on Facebook. She also said that Sturgis Middle School was one of only 18 schools selected to host the event and would like to thank everyone who participated in her “crazy plan.”