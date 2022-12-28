Courier-Leader & Flashes

Snow plows busy as up to 15 inches of snow drops

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 48 Views
Van Buren County Road Commission snowplows were out in full force late last week and holiday weekend, keeping up with the December blizzard which brought 15 inches of snow to Gobles and 13.5 inches of snow to Paw Paw, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.
Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod

Leave a Reply