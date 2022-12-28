Courier-Leader & Flashes Snow plows busy as up to 15 inches of snow drops Posted on December 28, 2022December 28, 2022 Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 48 Views Van Buren County Road Commission snowplows were out in full force late last week and holiday weekend, keeping up with the December blizzard which brought 15 inches of snow to Gobles and 13.5 inches of snow to Paw Paw, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod Share this:PrintTweetMorePocketTelegramWhatsApp