Soccer goals: Superintendent outlines guidance gleaned from ‘visioning sessions’ for SHS field, facilities

By Dennis Volkert

At the Dec. 11 meeting of Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education, superintendent Art Ebert outlined results of a two-part “visioning session” for Sturgis High School soccer field.

A group comprising coaches, students, parents and community members, the sessions yielded both a short-term and long-term wish list.

The first session explored the current facility’s strengths and weaknesses, examined aspects of other varsity soccer programs in Wolverine Conference and developed an ideal vision for changes and improvements in Sturgis.

At session two, group members reviewed feedback from session 1, analyzed funding options and drafted a recommendation.

Short-term projects could be undertaken within a typical district budget. Some elements of the long-term vision may require board approval and are dependent on bond financing.

“The recommendations will provide our soccer team with the best of both worlds,” Ebert said. “Our soccer coaches want a well-maintained grass field with the opportunity to practice and play on an artificial turf field, so they can prepare for away games that are played on artificial turf. It also tackles many of the issues that were communicated through the process.”

Here is a look at objectives developed during the meetings.

Short-term recommendations

Goals presented by the committee to accomplish within the first 12 months:

Develop a maintenance schedule that results in an improved grass playing surface at the Sturgis High School soccer field.

Replace the scoreboard and relocate it to the south end of the complex.

Add two sections of four-row seating on the hill. One will go to the south of current bleachers and one will go to the north.

Purchase a shed for storage to be placed in close proximity to the dugouts.

Paint the goal posts and install new goal nets. Create a maintenance and replacement schedule for these items.

Add wireless microphones for the officials.

Fix or straighten the gates that are learning.

Install a black privacy banner on the fence along the east and north sides of the field.

Long-term vision

Broader-term suggestions developed by the visioning group. Some of these are likely to hinge on approval or renewal of bond funding:

Demolition of current hill, bleachers and press box.

Construct a new elevated grandstand with seating for 750-plus attendance.

Construct a new press box, restrooms, storage, locker rooms and concessions area. The current washrooms, ticket stand, concession building could be repurposed to meet some of these needs. Construction could be combined or developed as separate spaces.

At the high school football stadium, install artificial turf with soccer and football lines and markings. That allows the soccer team the opportunity to practice on artificial turf, host tournaments and host postseason events.

Remove and replace the track around the football field. Doing so when the field is being removed and replaced is the most efficient approach.