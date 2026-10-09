Sodus Township planners to hold two public hearings on October 12th

The Sodus Township Planning Commission will hold two public hearings on Oct. 12 at the township hall. The first hearing is at 7 p.m. and it will cover the 2026 Master Plan, and the second public hearing will cover the 2027-2031 Sodus Township Parks and Recreation Plan and it will immediately follow the first hearing, Supervisor Dave Chandler said.

The Master Plan focuses on the preservation of farmland, Chandler said, and the Parks and Recreation Plan is needed so the township can apply for state grants.

Fred Leitz is the chairman of the Sodus Township Planning Commission. The public is welcome to comment on both of these plans either in person or in writing.

Review

The proposed plans can be reviewed at the Sodus Township Hall and online at https://www.swmpc.org/project/sodus-township-master-plan-update/.