Softball Roundup

Three Rivers sweeps Plainwell, K-Central, Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School’s softball team seems to have found their rhythm late in the season, sweeping all three of their opponents last week.

On Friday, May 5, the ‘Cats swept Plainwell with a 21-0 mercy score in Game 1 and 15-3 score in Game 2. In Game 1, Lanie Glass had three hits and four RBI, Emily Ventrone had a homer, triple and five RBI, and Ava Forman had a double and three RBI. Forman pitched four innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six. In Game 2, Forman and London Hoffmaster each had three hits to complete the sweep, while Gabby Charvat had a double and three RBI and Peyton Ware had a double and two RBI. Ware pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs and five strikeouts.

On Monday, May 8, Three Rivers swept Kalamazoo Central by scores of 5-4 and 12-6. In the Game 1 win, the ‘Cats had three runs in the top of the seventh to rally back for the win. Ventrone, Lanie Glass and Kendall Penny led the way in base hits. Forman had a complete game, allowing five hits and no earned runs. In Game 2, Forman had a homer, triple and four RBI, while Dani Glass had two doubles and three RBI on the game.

On Tuesday, May 9, Three Rivers swept Paw Paw at home by finals of 6-5 and 11-10. In Game 1, the ‘Cats walked it off with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the win. Forman had a homer and two RBI, Ware had a double and two RBI, and Dani Glass had a pair of doubles and an RBI. Ware pitched 4.2 innings in relief for the win, allowing six hits and no runs. In Game 2, the ‘Cats offense scored eight runs in the first two innings, with Hoffmaster getting a homer, two stolen bases and six RBI in the game to lead the way.

Constantine sweeps Lawton, swept by Brandywine, Parchment, K-Christian

CONSTANTINE — Constantine High School’s softball team had an up and down week, getting swept by Niles Brandywine on Wednesday, May 3, sweeping Lawton on Friday, May 5, and dropping both games to Parchment on Monday, May 8, and again to Kalamazoo Christian Tuesday.

Against Brandywine, Constantine lost 14-0 in Game 1 and 21-11 in Game 2. The Falcons were held to just three hits in Game 1 from Olivia Herlein, Aubrae Good and Sienna Salisbury. In Game 2, nearly everyone in the Constantine lineup had at least one hit, with Herlein’s 3-for-5 day with four RBI leading the way.

Against Lawton, Kaitlyn Ross threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout in the Falcons’ mercy rule 10-0 win in Game 1, striking out 10 and walking two. Meah Evans and Breanna Bristol had two hits and two RBI each, while Olivia Ransbottom and Kirstin Hall also added two hits. In Game 2, where the Falcons won 13-3, Herlein finished a homer short of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with three RBI on the day. Ransbottom went 1-for-3 with three RBI as well. Bristol pitched five innings, striking out four and walking five, while giving up three hits and three runs (one earned).

Against Parchment, the Falcons lost 2-0 in Game 1 before losing 11-1 in Game 2. Parchment’s pitcher threw a perfect game against the Falcons in Game 1, striking out 14, while in Game 2, the Falcons got two hits from Raeann Michalek, and hits apiece from Hallee Schieber, Herlein, Evans and Jocelyn Butler.

Against K-Christian, the Falcons lost 9-3 in Game 1 and 13-3 in Game 2. In Game 1, the Falcons got hits from Schieber, Herlein, Salisbury, Bristol and Good, while Good added two RBI. In Game 2, Good had two hits and an RBI to lead the way for the Falcons, while Butler, Ross and Michalek had hits apiece.

White Pigeon swept by Hartford, Marcellus; splits tourney and Bangor DH

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon picked up just two wins in the last week, getting swept by Hartford on Wednesday, May 3, splitting with Bangor on Thursday, May 4, going 1-1 at the Colon Tournament Saturday, and getting swept by Marcellus Tuesday.

Against Hartford, White Pigeon lost 10-1 in Game 1 and lost 10-2 in Game 2. In Game 1, Bailee Freedline had two singles and a run for the Chiefs, while Mable Post, Hanna Culp and Cali Raley had one hit apiece. In Game 2, Culp and Layla Abner had two singles apiece, while Leigha Shudell, Freedline, Post, and Mackenzie Bright had one hit each. Bright had two RBI.

Against Bangor, White Pigeon won Game 1 in eight innings, 8-7, while dropping Game 2 by a score of 15-7. In Game 1, Bright took the win with 13 strikeouts, while on offense, Bright and Emily Byler had three hits apiece, while Raley and Abner had two hits each. In Game 2, Freedline and Bright had two singles, while Post had a double and two RBI.

In the Colon Tournament, the Chiefs defeated Bellevue in their first game, 24-6 in three innings, but dropped the second-round game against host Colon 11-0. Against Bellevue, Freedline had three hits and five RBI, while Shudell had two hits and four RBI to lead the way. Against Colon, the Chiefs were held to just two singles, one from Bright and another from Abner.

Against Marcellus, White Pigeon lost 10-0 and 12-2. In Game 1, Bright had two singles, while Shudell, Raley and Abner each had a hit apiece. In Game 2, Shudell had a single and two RBI, while Bright, Byler and Culp chipped in with hits.