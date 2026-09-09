South Beach celebrates its ranking as Number One Beach

By James Windell

Michigan has many beloved beaches, but South Haven’s South Beach stands out because it blends natural scenery, amenities, and downtown proximity in a way most others don’t.

That’s not just South Haven hype. South Beach has been one of the most praised and publicly recognized beaches in Michigan – especially in 2026, when multiple outlets and polls highlighted it as the number one beach in the state. In fact, South Beach earned the title as Best Beach in Michigan in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

To celebrate this, Visit South Haven is inviting residents, businesses and visitors to come together for Best Beach Day on Friday, September 11, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at South Beach.

The free community celebration is all about enjoying the beach that earned the statewide honor and having a little fun along the way. Best Beach Day will include free hot dogs and beach balls while supplies last, a community tug-of-war, and a community beach photo at 5:15 pm.

One of the Best Beach Day’s biggest splashes will come from Dunk a Local – an online auction giving community members the opportunity to bid for the chance to send familiar South Haven faces into the dunk tank. First to step up (and prepare to drop in) is City of South Haven Councilwoman Mary Hosley, who was the first local leader to volunteer for the dunk tank.

Local leaders and personalities are volunteering to take the plunge, with the highest bidders earning the opportunity to do the dunking. Auction proceeds will support South Haven’s beach-safety initiatives. Online bidding for Dunk a Local opens Friday, September 4, and closes Wednesday, September 9th. Community members can bid for their chance to send a participating local leader or personality into the tank, with the highest bidder for each participant earning the opportunity to make the dunk at Best Beach Day.

“South Beach being named the Best Beach in Michigan is something our entire community can be proud of,” says Jen Sistrunk, Executive Director of Visit South Haven. “Best Beach Day is really about celebrating together. We get to live here, work here and enjoy this incredible resource every day. We wanted to create an afternoon that feels like South Haven – fun, welcoming and community-minded – while also using the celebration to support beach safety.”