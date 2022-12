Many county roads in the South Haven and Pullman areas have become impassible. These photos taken this morning by SHAES on 66th Street between 106th and 103rd in Casco township of Allegan county. Multiple cars are stuck/snowed in. Allegan County is out with a huge plow trying to break through but was having problems.

According to SHAES Staff: “Drifts were taller than our truck. Cars have been there since last night. We turned to avoid possibly going into them on the other side of the drift.”