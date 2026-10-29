Sparks fly again at Sturgis City Commission meeting

At the Oct. 28 meeting of Sturgis City Commission, several members of the board presented lengthy statements pertaining to the recent independent probe and other related matters.

A few cast criticism directly toward specific fellow board members, including use of words such as “fraud” and “self-righteousness.”

Statements came during the board comments segment at the meeting’s conclusion.

The probe, initiated in May, stemmed from actions by several commissions, beginning in April, that some other members believed violated protocol and may have led to the resignation of city manager Andrew Kuk.

In less than a week, several current members are on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election. Only one is a contested race, in Precinct 4, with current mayor Frank Perez facing Stoney A. Summey. Justin Wickey (Precinct 2) is running unopposed for a partial term, and Aaron Miller (at-large) also is running with no opposition.

Both Miller and Perez were targeted in the critiques.

Here are excerpts of some statements and comments made at the meeting.

Cathi Abbs

(Precinct 4)

“Now that the results of this investigation have concluded, I think it’s important for each of us to reflect, honestly, on how we arrived here, and what it has cost the commission, our city staff and, most importantly our community. We have experienced some disbelief, disappointment, deception, anger, resulting in a loss of trust, which, we all know, is the foundation of any relationship. It sickens me to think that many, if not most, of our citizens, have little or no confidence in our leadership. Unfortunately, we’ve earned it, and we’re all going to have to work really hard to gain it back.”

“Committing substantial taxpayer dollars to outside legal counsel for an inquiry born out of miscommunication, lack of facts, lack of respect, erroneous assumptions and anger, was not prudent governance.”

“Only one of the four commissioners that voted for an investigation, initially, never asked what really happened. Thousands of public dollars were expended, funds that our residents rightfully expected to go toward repairing our sidewalks, supporting public safety and strengthening municipal services.”

“This chapter must be definitely closed. The residents elected us to serve them, the very owners of the city. It is my sincere hope each of us will commit to working together for the betterment of Sturgis.”

“I’m requesting that discussions regarding these specific policies, procedures and governance take place very soon in an open work session.”

We can do better, and we must do better.

Justin Wickey

“I cannot in good conscience stay quite about the 4th Precinct commissioner race that mayor Perez is attempting to be re-elected. I have a few things to say about the mayor’s conduct. It is not OK to hold secret meetings with commissioners and city staff. It is not OK to lie to the city attorney. It is not OK to lie to the city manager. It is not OK to threaten to threaten the city manager. It is not OK to deceive your fellow commissioners. It is not OK to waste hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars because of his conduct.”

“In any other job, the mayor would have been fired immediately. At this point, the only one that has the power to fire the mayor are the registered voters in the 4th precinct.”

Richard Bir

(Precinct 1)

“Commissioner Miller, you accused me and other commissioners of breaking a state of Michigan law (in a public meeting). The investigation that you demanded showed that we did not violate the open meetings act. You owe me, and those commissioners, a public apology, along with the citizens of Sturgis and a commitment to work with all commissioners for the good of the citizens of Sturgis.”

After that statement, Bir asked Miller for a response, but Miller declined.



Bir concluded: “I ask that you resign from the commission, and any votes you receive on the (Nov. 3 election) ballot will be null and void. Commissioner Miller, your self-righteousness is staggering.”

Frank Perez

“It’s been seven months since you and others created this mess and brought shame to our community. Your continued lies and false narratives have caused so much harm. In April, you, (Jeff) Mullins, Wickey and (Daniel) Boring had the opportunity to do the right thing and join me, commissioner Bir, Abbs, Smith and (Linda) Harrington to look into issues that were brought to me. Instead, you turned a blind eye, you looked the other way. You chose friendship over doing the right thing.”

“Since then, you have sought to censor me, have me replaced and you have asked me to resign many times. Even after you received the official investigation, you engaged with the media as recently as two weeks ago, continuing to lie and make false statements about me and others.”

“Why? Is that, you want to be mayor so bad? The report didn’t give what you wanted and yet you still find it in you to continue to attack me. I don’t get it, Aaron. I’m guilty of holding people accountable, and you? You have shown this board, your supporters, our community, your friends and family, your church, your employer, coworkers and the people you do business with know who the real Aaron Miller really is.”

“You throw a fit because you don’t get your way, you continue to lie about me and make false statements … This is what your behavior has displayed … Imagine what you do behind closed doors when no one is watching you. Unbelievable.”

“You and the others never thought (former HR manager) Sonia Burkhead would make a public statement. Although it didn’t state specifics, it gave the community a sense of what I was looking into. Accountability.”

“We are trusted elected officials, Aaron. Doesn’t that mean anything to you? You stated that I caused the city $300,000. And that is a lie, too. It wasn’t me; it was you. You had the opportunity to do the right thing back in April and you failed to do so. Your lies and actions didn’t hurt me; they made me stronger. I have no quit in me. I’m a United States Army veteran, and we don’t back down or surrender. We stay the course.”

Perez said on April 18, Miller sent him a text stating, “the collateral damage from your and your groups action that you should absolutely care about is that any chance for an objective investigation of Sonia’s claims is now trashed. Any chance for your desire to have investigations of the complaints the way you want for the future is now trashed.”

Perez said Miller’s text acknowledged “what I wanted to do. You chose to personally attack me, lie about me and you haven’t stopped. But yet I’m to blame for holding folks accountable. Look at what your actions have caused in our community.”

“As mayor, I can’t make motions, but If I could, Aaron, I would not make any motion to censor you, I wouldn’t make any motion to replace you and I will not ask you to resign. This board knows, as well as your supporters, our community, your friends and family, your church, your employer, coworkers and people you do business with all know you’re a liar, corrupted, and a fraud. Look away, Aaron, turn a blind eye … DNA, ‘Do Nothing Aaron.’”

Miller did not offer comment during his turn to speak at the meeting.

Manager speaks

After commissioners had spoken, Douglas Terry, interim city manager, addressed the board.

“Governance is one of the hardest jobs in the world … We’re appointed and elected to represent you to make your home safe … Everything that has been spoken at the past few commission meetings … are heartfelt by these people who represent us.”

“In talking to each one of the commissioners, they have assured me that they will work toward the betterment of your lives and toward the government of this city.”

“Mister mayor and commissioners, the city administration requests that … we conduct ourselves with kindness, that we conduct ourselves with full intent for serving the citizens … with that expectation.”

“We’re going to look for long-term leadership.”

Former HR director’s recent statement

On Oct. 17, Sonia Burkhead, former human resources manager/director for the city of Sturgis, released a formal statement regarding the investigation, her involvement in the interview process and a timeline of events that led to her resignation.

Burkhead said she believes the focus of the investigation shifted from addressing the substance of her concerns to how she chose to address them.

Sturgis City Commission released a redacted report of the findings on Sept. 23.

Burkhead, who worked at the position for about 20 months, said she had become aware of “financial, legal and compliance concerns.”

Initially, she attempted to address the matter directly with Kuk. On March 24, after several months without resolution, she reported her concerns to four of the nine city commissioners.

“On April 2, the city attorney contacted me and stated that my concerns were being taken seriously and that he would engage an independent third-party investigator to examine the matters I had raised. Approximately six weeks passed without any indication that an investigation had begun.”

On May 15, she contacted city attorney TJ Reed to ask about its status, but was not provided with a “substantive explanation” for the delay.

“As time passed without meaningful progress, the unresolved concerns and the circumstances surrounding their handling made it increasingly difficult for me to fulfill my human resources responsibilities in a manner consistent with my professional and ethical obligations,” Burkhead states.

On May 26, she submitted her resignation.

At a city commission meeting shortly eafter, Burkhead learned that an investigation into the city commission would proceed. She was contacted by Reed’s office to arrange an interview with the investigator.

“During the interview, I outlined the concerns I had reported regarding the city manager and explained the basis for them. In my experience, however, the interview did not meaningfully explore the substance of those concerns. I was not asked substantive follow-up questions about the underlying facts, the individuals involved or supporting information that could clarify the matters I had reported. Instead, the discussion focused predominantly on how I raised my concerns, including my meetings with four members of the city commission.”

The investigator returned to questions about how those meetings occurred, why she met with commissioners individually and what was said during those conversations.

“To the best of my recollection, this line of questioning was revisited at least five times,” Burkhead said.

She said she was not asked to provide additional details, documentation or clarification regarding allegations.

“Having reviewed the investigative report, I remain concerned that the emphasis shifted from the substance of the concerns I raised to the process by which I reported them,” she said. “The report identifies my failure to follow the employee handbook’s reporting procedure as the root cause of the events leading to the investigation, while the underlying allegations are redacted. As a result, the public report does not provide meaningful answers about whether the underlying concerns were substantively examined, what conclusions were reached or whether they were appropriately addressed.”