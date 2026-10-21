Spooky Season Returns at the History Center with Halloween-Themed Events October 16, 2026

The History Center in Douglas is lit up in its Halloween colors, signaling the arrival of Haunted History with two events this October. Returning for the second year, the SDHC presents Riverside Cemetery Comes Alive! An event co-hosted with Saugatuck Township on October 22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature a self guided walking tour through Riverside Cemetery, accompanied by living history presentations along the way, sharing the lives of notable Saugatuck-Douglas historical figures including artists Carl and Christina Hoerman and early residents, the Butlers, the Morrison family, and the Wallins.

Enjoy cider and donuts in the cemetery’s Caretaker’s Cottage. Tickets are $5 per person, children under 12 are free.

The spooky series of events concludes with the 4th Annual Douglas Halloween Party Before the Parade at the History Center on Saturday, October 31st. This ticketed event ($10 per person) starts at 6 p.m. and provides a variety of local beverages for sale courtesy of Saugatuck Brewing Company and Fenn Valley Vineyards, photo opportunities with Lara Parent Photography, and the highly anticipated costume contest at 8:30 pm with $1,000 in prizes.

Following the contest, the Douglas Halloween Parade begins in front of the History Center at 10 p.m., where the Pumpkin King comes to life, leading the carnivalesque public event.

For the weeks leading up to Hallo-week, the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center transforms itself into a spooktacular destination with lighting and decorations.

To learn more about these events and purchase presale tickets, visit mysdhistory.org/events/ All sales from these events support the SDHC in its mission to continue preserving local history.