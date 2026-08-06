St. Joseph County corrections deputy arrested, placed on paid leave

Pictured is the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office in 2025. A corrections deputy for the office was arrested Tuesday and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A corrections deputy with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is on paid administrative leave following their arrest Tuesday.

The deputy, whose name is being held pending arraignment, was arrested and lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail Tuesday, with the criminal investigation being handled by the Three Rivers Police Department.

No details have been released on why the officer was arrested, nor what charges they face. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they would not comment on the facts of the case or any pending court proceedings, referring all questions to TRPD.

The department’s statement said they are “committed to maintaining the public’s trust through transparency, accountability, and due process,” adding it’s important the investigation process and judicial process proceed “without interference.”

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to evaluate the matter internally as additional information becomes available and will take any appropriate administrative action consistent with applicable law, policy, applicable collective bargaining agreements, and due process,” the department said in its statement. “At this time, no additional information will be released by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.