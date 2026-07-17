St. Joseph County Transportation Authority rebranding TR Circle Line route

Pictured is one of the new B-Line-branded buses for the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority. The Three Rivers Circle Line will be rebranded as the “B-Line” on Tuesday, July 21. (Photo provided by St. Joseph County Transportation Authority)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Circle Line will be rebranding itself next week, while also honoring a staff member who passed away last year.

Beginning Tuesday, July 21, the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority’s (SJCTA) Three Rivers Circle Line bus route will be officially known as the B-Line, and will be re-adding a stop at the Riverside Townhouses. That stop will be at the :05 mark of every hour, from 8:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.

According to SJCTA Director Marci Goodman, the rebrand gives the bus line a new, modernized name, while also paying respect to former driver Beatrice “Bea” Jones-Taylor, who passed away in a crash while driving a SJCTA van in August 2025.

“She was really a face that everybody knew. People asked for her if she wasn’t at work that day. They were comfortable with her,” Goodman said. “She treated people so well that they would ask for her by name. And it was just a perfect transformation into calling it the B line.”

Goodman said Jones-Taylor was instrumental to the service since her hire in 2019. She began by driving the Three Rivers Circle Line bus before moving on to handling senior medical escort services with the SJCTA. Goodman said she was also a big part of helping develop, market, and educate passengers on how to use the county’s public transportation system, specifically the Circle Line. Her favorite color was also purple, the main color associated with Three Rivers, which will also be the color associated with the line.

A rebrand of the Three Rivers Circle Line had been in the works for the last two years, Goodman said, but it was not a main focus due to staffing changes and former director Allen Balog’s retirement. However, with an increase in ridership in the last year – and in particular requests for pickups at Riverside Townhouses – the rebrand and addition of the Riverside stop was accelerated.

“That was originally a Three Rivers Circle Line regular stop anyway, so we realized we needed to make some changes, and we thought, let’s give it the B-Line name and reinstate the stop,” Goodman said.

Riverside Townhouses – coincidentally also a former residence of Jones-Taylor’s – was originally eliminated as a Circle Line stop earlier this decade due to lack of ridership in the area in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It became what is known as a “flex stop,” an optional stop on the Circle Line route that people who needed it can request, but not officially part of the route.

With the re-addition of Riverside Townhouses as part of the change, it will slot in between Edgewater Apartments and the downtown Portage Plaza in the hourly route schedule through the city. There will be no changes to the $1.50 fare. In the future, Goodman says the moves also could open the door to there being a second bus line in Three Rivers, however nothing has been set in stone yet.

“We are working towards, in the future, having two city buses, just because the City of Three Rivers and its boundaries are spread out in such a way that it’s a little bit of a slow circle,” Goodman said. “We were looking to have two lines eventually anyway, so the B-Line is just going to be perfect for now.”

Goodman says the SJCTA is currently exploring a similar rebrand for the Sturgis Circle Line, however those talks are currently in the preliminary stages.

“That will be next. We probably won’t copy it; the Sturgis Circle Line will probably have its own name too, and I’m not sure what that will be yet,” Goodman said. “Maybe we’ll put it out there and ask for the public to give us ideas.”

Overall, Goodman said she hopes the changes and the rebrand will be a benefit to the community and make things easier for residents.

“I think it’ll get more people to use the line and it will definitely stretch ourselves out to the outer limits of the city boundaries,” Goodman said. “To me, it’s a good move, and we’re excited to do it.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.